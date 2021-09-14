Humane society among businesses to see worker shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A nationwide shortage of workers in animal shelters has hit Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Humane Society officials say the worker shortage started when unemployment benefits went into effect.

Since then they say employees have had to work up to an entire day's worth of overtime each week.

The humane society is facing two main problems.

The first is a large number of animals in need of care.

The second is the lack of people to take care of those animals.

"It puts a lot of stress on us. We have well over 200 animals in this building that we are currently caring for, and that's a lot of lives to care about," said Sarah Valentine, a manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society.

If you would like to help at The Terre Haute humane society by volunteering or to fill out a job application, the 1st step is to send the society an email.

You can email them at adopt@thhs.org, or you can contact Valentine directly at sarag@thhs.org.