Humane Society to give free dog and cat food to pet owners impacted by the coronavirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute Humane Society is handing out free pet food to people in need.

It's to help families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials hosted a drive like this in March.

They say it had so much success they decided to do it again.

Last month the shelter fed 253 dogs and 172 cats.

It happens from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Humane Society is located on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute.