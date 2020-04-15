Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Humane Society to give free dog and cat food to pet owners impacted by the coronavirus

On Thursday, the Terre Haute Humane Society is handing out free pet food to people in need.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute Humane Society is handing out free pet food to people in need.

It's to help families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials hosted a drive like this in March.

They say it had so much success they decided to do it again.

Last month the shelter fed 253 dogs and 172 cats.

It happens from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Humane Society is located on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8955

Reported Deaths: 436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3063141
Lake81931
Hamilton49927
Hendricks35011
Johnson32921
Madison26316
St. Joseph2344
Allen16713
Decatur15310
Clark1328
Porter1272
Boone1253
Hancock1216
Floyd1115
Bartholomew1104
Morgan1043
Elkhart1003
Monroe911
Ripley893
Shelby773
Franklin747
Lawrence737
Delaware723
Jackson700
Dearborn604
Vanderburgh601
Harrison582
Jennings580
Howard504
Tippecanoe461
Vigo423
Grant402
Warrick392
Putnam383
LaPorte363
Newton291
Cass281
Washington260
Greene251
Montgomery230
Henry220
Fayette203
Wayne191
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Orange183
Jasper181
Miami170
Marshall170
Noble171
Scott172
Jefferson160
Rush161
Knox150
Whitley141
LaGrange131
Brown131
Dubois130
Crawford120
Switzerland120
Daviess121
Steuben121
Clinton121
Clay120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Carroll61
Sullivan60
Blackford60
Adams61
Union60
DeKalb60
Huntington61
White50
Martin50
Posey50
Gibson40
Wells40
Vermillion30
Spencer30
Fountain31
Warren31
Perry30
Fulton30
Pike20
Benton20
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 24593

Reported Deaths: 948
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook16323577
Lake162158
Will135077
DuPage131261
Kane44824
McHenry2578
St. Clair2208
Kankakee22010
Madison1282
Kendall1142
Rock Island1133
Winnebago1014
Champaign882
McLean812
Unassigned541
Sangamon503
Monroe473
Macon451
Randolph410
Clinton380
Jackson363
DeKalb351
Peoria311
Whiteside302
Adams270
Ogle260
Grundy240
Christian243
LaSalle231
Henry230
Tazewell213
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Marion140
Lee130
Boone131
Fayette121
Douglas110
Morgan111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Woodford100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Iroquois90
Coles80
Vermilion80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Bureau60
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Franklin40
Shelby40
Crawford40
Clark40
Bond40
Logan40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Mercer30
Massac30
Marshall20
Wabash20
Lawrence20
Washington20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Menard20
Knox20
Gallatin20
McDonough20
Clay10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Stark10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Hancock10
Greene10
Perry10
Pike10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Facebook group provides encouragement for Wabash Valley seniors

Image

Visiting Vincennes University professor discusses the importance of gaming

Image

Parents share the impact of children missing senior sports seasons

Image

Humane Society to give free dog and cat food to pet owners impacted by the coronavirus

Image

New Terre Haute store opens - but some question safety with long lines

Image

Former Linton mission demolished

Image

Vigo County School Corporation extends backpack program

Image

Mayor Bennett takes part in governor's daily briefing

Image

High School seniors feeling impact of COVID-19

Image

Vincennes Rendezvous rescheduled due to coronavirus

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus