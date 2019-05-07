Clear

Humane Society grant will help control the stray animal population

A grant will help the Terre Haute Humane Society better care for animals.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help the Terre Haute Humane Society better care for animals.

The $10,000 grant will be used for surgery equipment.

It will be used in part for spaying and neutering.

This is important, as the shelter tries to help control the stay animal population.

The shelter made it into the final round for $20,000.

It's through the TCC Rescues Rock Organization.

The humane society would use the money to repair its laundry room, which was damaged in a fire.

If you would like to vote, click here.

