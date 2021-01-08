Human remains identified as Dan Grannan

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In September human remains were found near Maysville in Daviess County. Friday Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison confirms those human remains belonged to Dan Grannan.

Grannan lived in the Maysville area. That's in Daviess county. The 72-year-old went missing in August of 2019. For weeks rescuers searched for Grannan with no luck.

A year after he went missing human remains were found in Daviess County. Those remains were found near Hawkins creek. The Daviess County sheriff's office and Indiana State Police examined those remains.

Remains were then sent to the University of Indianapolis. The university's anthropology department has confirmed the remains are those of Grannan. Sheriff Allison says Grannan's family was contacted Friday morning.

Allison says, "They were happy to get some closure on the situation here. And hopefully, we'll be able to get that to them so that they can do what they need to do."

The investigation into what happened to Grannan is on-going.