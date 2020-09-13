Human remains discovered in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO, Ind. (WTHI) - New details Saturday out of Daviess County, Indiana.

That's where the sheriff says his office is investigating after someone found human remains.

The sheriff says the remains were found Saturday in the Maysville area near Hawkins Creek, East of County Road 300 West.

The office is working with Indiana State Police and there is no timeframe for when an identification will be made.

The sheriff does say the family of Dan Grannon was notified as a courtesy.

Grannon disappeared in 2019.