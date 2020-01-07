Hulman family honored at Indiana statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A family with ties to the Wabash Valley received special recognition at the Indiana statehouse.

Indiana lawmakers honored the Hulman family during Tuesday's general assembly.

The House presented a resolution to recognize the legacy of the Hulman-George family.

The family is well known for its contributions in the racing world.

Today, Speaker Bosma and the Indiana House of Representatives presented a resolution honoring the legacy of the Hulman-George family and celebrating the incoming leadership of Roger Penske and the Penske Corporation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and #INDYCAR. pic.twitter.com/8G80ys6ott — Indiana House GOP (@INHouseGOP) January 7, 2020

In 1945 Terre Haute native Tony Hulman bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officials say the state is better because of the family's work.