INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A family with ties to the Wabash Valley received special recognition at the Indiana statehouse.
Indiana lawmakers honored the Hulman family during Tuesday's general assembly.
The House presented a resolution to recognize the legacy of the Hulman-George family.
The family is well known for its contributions in the racing world.
Today, Speaker Bosma and the Indiana House of Representatives presented a resolution honoring the legacy of the Hulman-George family and celebrating the incoming leadership of Roger Penske and the Penske Corporation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and #INDYCAR. pic.twitter.com/8G80ys6ott
— Indiana House GOP (@INHouseGOP) January 7, 2020
In 1945 Terre Haute native Tony Hulman bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Officials say the state is better because of the family's work.
Related Content
- Hulman family honored at Indiana statehouse
- "Chaos" at the Statehouse
- Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed
- Rose-Hulman honored as Tree Campus
- Alcohol review panel set to meet at Indiana Statehouse
- Indiana lawmakers return to Statehouse ahead of new session
- Indiana Statehouse tribute begins services for ex-Sen. Lugar
- Thousands of teachers and education advocates rally at Indiana Statehouse
- Indiana lawmakers back at Statehouse for 2020 session
- RHIT officially takes ownership of former Hulman family property