Hulman George laid to rest, 500 winner reflects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds showed up at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Terre Haute to say goodbye to Mari Hulman George.

The former chair of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway died last weekend at the age of 83.

Her friends who came to Thursday's services remembered her fondly.

"We were together, every day, back and forth from my house to her house, and always just had a great time," long-time friend Barbara Carney said.

Bobby Rahal won the Indy 500 in 1986. He knew Hulman George's impact personally.

"My career, my life was really made in Indianapolis and had it not been for the fore site of her father, and all the actions and activities and support that Hulman family gave to the 500, to the Speedway, I wouldn't be here," Rahal said.

No matter what role she played people from all over wanted to be in Terre Haute. It's where Hulman George got her start.

Those who knew her well say she'd be proud to see her city send her off with love.

"Mari was a very unassuming person, but actually was a big influence in the community and I think people showed that today by showing up for the funeral mass," Carney said.

After the funeral, a motorcade took Hulman George to her final resting place at Calvary Cemetery on Wabash Avenue.