Hulman-George family makes $2 million donation for Hulman Center upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hulman Center in Terre Haute will soon receive a major upgrade thanks to the family of the building's namesake.

On Thursday, Indiana State University announced the Hulman-George family made a $2 million donation to the school for a new scoreboard and large video boards.

ISU says two new video boards measuring more than 14 by 24 feet will go over the middle of the arena. The school said there would also be larger video boards in different areas.

There will also be a pair of new scorers tables with video boards on the front.

Officials hope to have the new equipment ready to go in the spring or early summer.

Last year, a $50 million renovation project was wrapped up at the Hulman Center.