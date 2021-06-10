The Hulman Estate Auction starts Friday at the Fairgrounds in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend is the Mari Hulman George estate auction at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

The auction will begin at 10 A.M on Friday, this is where they will be auctioning many of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hulman Company memorabilia.

Two of the biggest items up for auction include a sterling silver Greyhound statue and a checkered flag that has been to space and was signed by the astronauts who took it. Everything for sale represents the Hulman family and their historic ties to the area.

"If you cannot find something of interest, you haven't looked hard enough," says Bill Metzger, the Estate Representative.