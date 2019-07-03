Hulman Center renovation work nearly one-third of the way done

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are making progress on the Hulman Center renovations in Terre Haute.
Work includes completely redoing the building's exterior, improving utility system's, and remodeling concessions and restrooms.
News 10 checked in with project leaders on Wednesday.
They told us work is a third of the way done.
Officials say all of the work will make the center more functional for people visiting.
They hope to have the project wrapped up in late 2020.
