Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Hulman Center renovation work nearly one-third of the way done

Work includes completely redoing the building's exterior, improving utility system's, and remodeling concessions and restrooms.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are making progress on the Hulman Center renovations in Terre Haute.

Work includes completely redoing the building's exterior, improving utility system's, and remodeling concessions and restrooms.

News 10 checked in with project leaders on Wednesday.

They told us work is a third of the way done.

Officials say all of the work will make the center more functional for people visiting.

They hope to have the project wrapped up in late 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Unsettled Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - To be young again

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9

Image

Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

Image

Work wraps up on new Brazil mural

Image

Crews break ground on a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side

Image

Hulman Center renovation work nearly one-third of the way done

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce working to get people to the polls for casino vote

Image

Duke Energy talks about the proposed energy rate increase

Image

Why do we sweat?

Image

Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way