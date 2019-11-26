Hulman Center renovation project stays on schedule and budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A downtown construction project remains on schedule and on budget.

On Tuesday, project leaders for the Hulman Center project held a press conference to give an update on the mechanical and architectural upgrades.

There's still a year left for the renovation project.

The metal composite siding continues to wrap the outside of the building.

On the inside, a heating and cooling system overhaul, new concession stands, and updated lighting on the court are now complete.

ISU's Bryan Duncan told us crews are on schedule and on budget.

"Always, in a renovation project...especially in a demolition phase of a renovation project, you tend to find unforeseen things, you tend to find things behind walls. We've not found too much of that," Duncan said.

The Sycamores will host its first men's basketball game of the season in the Hulman Center on Saturday.

If you plan on attending the game, there will be no access to the south-side of the building. All other entrances will be open.