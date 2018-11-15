Hulman Center Box Office to move into tempory home during renovations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Renovations at the Hulman Center will result in a new temporary home for the Human Center Box Office.

Currently, the box office is near the main entrance of the Hulman Center.

Staff will close that office on November 25th and reopen again at their new, temporary location on November 27th.

It will be located at Tirey Hall in room 150 on the campus of Indiana State University.

When ISU's basketball team plays a home game, you will find a temporary ticket office on the west side of the Hulman Center at the 8th Street entrance.

It will be open an hour before game time.