Hulman and Company sells Clabber Girl to New Jersey-based company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An iconic Terre Haute business is under new ownership.

Hulman and Company has sold Clabber Girl to a company in New Jersey.

That company is B&G Foods.

Clabber Girl's CEO and the CEO of Hulman and Company co-hosted a Wednesday morning press conference.

They say that no jobs will be impacted by the sale, and it is happening to benefit both.

Hulman and Company CEO Mark Miles said this will allow the company to focus on motorsports, which has become the biggest part of the Hulman business.

They plan to reinvest in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indycar.

Miles said Clabber Girl has grown so much, it has hit a cap with Hulman and Company, adding that making this change will guarantee Clabber Girl will continue to grow and get the proper focus it needs.

"To us, B&G Foods is an ideal buyer from every perspective...because they accrue brands and then they grow them. They have the expertise and capital to do that and that was important to us," Miles said.

Clabber Girl has joined a company that has been in the food business for more than a century.

B&G maintains brands like Ortega, Green Giant, and Mrs. Dash.