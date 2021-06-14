HuggiesLuvFest: A day full of music, food, and diapers?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A weekend event will help families in need get their hands on diapers for their babies.

It's the first-ever HuggiesLuvFest: Pampering you with Music.

Full Schedule The Jam Band 12 to 12:45 PM

Hootenanny 1 to 1:45 PM

Brandon Sciotto 2 to 2:45 PM

Dave Ryley 3 to 3:45 PM

Matthew Westerfield 4 to 4:45 PM

The Dave Frisse Band 5 to 6 PM

Easy Street 6:15 to 7:15 PM

Hype War Machine 7:30 to 9:00 PM

Musicians Giving Back will partner with Covered With Love, Inc. Covered With Love says it is the Wabash Valley's only diaper bank.

Bands will perform throughout the day. Food will also be offered at the event.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute on June 19 from noon to 9:30 pm.

Tickets will cost you $10 or a large pack of diapers.

Last year, Musicians Giving Back held a benefit to help the Catholic Charities Food Bank and another for Toys for Tots.

Learn more about Covered With Love and how you can get help here.