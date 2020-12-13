Donations to Lighthouse Mission down, how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's no surprise this pandemic has put a financial strain on many people. Many non-profit's have felt the burden of a financial strain. The Lighthouse Mission has been impacted by COVID-19 but knows the community will help their fellow man in this time of need.

Lighthouse Mission is a homeless shelter here in Terre Haute. It's been around for more than 100 years.

Since the start of the pandemic, the CEO, Reverend Timothy Fagg, said the mission has seen an increase in the number of people needing services.

Fagg said, "More and more each day. With the pandemic and problems taking place and what have you. And people are needing a place to stay. They're worried and they're trying to figure out the things themselves."

Right now Fagg told us donations are down. He said the mission feeds 100 to 200 meals each day, and that doesn't just cover the people living at the mission.

Fagg said, "In these tough times people are in need, they're calling in different things that they need and so forth, and we try and help as much as we can."

Fagg told us he believes in the Wabash Valley and the people who have always supported the mission.

He said he knows they'll support their fellow man through this difficult time.

Fagg said, "When we see those who are here that are sitting down and taking a good hot meal, and a good place to sleep, and a nice warm place to sleep, and a clean place to sleep, I think that speaks for itself."

If you want to help The Lighthouse Mission this holiday season, Fagg says it is always accepting donations.

To donate you can go to The Lighthouse Mission. You can drop off a check, or bring in food items.

For more information about the donation process, or even what to bring, you can click here.