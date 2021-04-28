Stay prepared and alert this open burn season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- When it comes to burning your yard waste, what was once controlled, can quickly become out of control. Local fire departments are encouraging residents to be prepared and on alert.

"If it's a windy day, just air on the side of caution and just not burn," said Cody Barnard, Fire Chief of Posey Township Clay County Volunteer Fire Department.

Spring has already been a busy season for the Posey Township Clay County Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Barnard told News 10 that brush fires are a big concern in April. He said slight changes in weather conditions can create dangerous situations in a matter of seconds.

"We've had situations where people will put it in some kind of a barrel and they think it's contained, and it doesn't take much. Like I said, that wind picks up, carries a few ashes, and next thing you know, you got an acre or a couple of acres on fire," said Chief Barnard.

If you do decide to burn yard waste, always do it safely.

"Have some kind of tool nearby. Whether it be a shovel, a rake. Have some kind of water source, whether it be buckets of water or a garden hose," Chief Barnard encouraged.

Here are some more tips Posey Township Clay County Volunteer Fire Department shared with News 10 on how you can get the yard cleaned up safely:

- Never leave a fire unattended, even for a short period of time.

- Make sure a permit is not required to avoid potential fines for an illegal burn.

- If possible, call your local fire department to let them know a burn is in progress.

- Keep your fire away from utility poles and wires, overhanging tree limbs, and vehicles.

- Do not burn on windy days. If possible, burn on wet days instead.

- Do not burn grass or hay, which can blow and spread fire.

- Do not burn household trash, mechanical equipment, tires, hazardous materials, plastic, or industrial or commercial waste.

- Never delay calling for help. If your fire seems to have gotten out of control, call 911 immediately.

