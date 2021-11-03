How you can sign your child up for the COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With kids now being eligible that has many clinics ready to give the vaccine. If you have young children, you may be wondering how the process will look.

All across the country children ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the vaccine. Andrea Craft a nurse with the Vigo County Health Department explains how that will look to get your child vaccinated.

"The state department of health website, ourshot.in.gov will be available for parents to schedule appointments for their children on Thursday, so you will just need to go to that website, and it will list all those vaccine sites that are available for those doses."

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children. The pediatric vaccine is a lower dose of adult-Pfizer vaccine. Craft says children ages 12 and up get 0.3 milliliters of the vaccine while children 5 to 11 get 0.2 milliliters.

"The doses for ages 5-11 come into a different vile it's a different color for adults it's purple, and the adults it orange, so that's one way we can tell the difference."

She adds the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19.

"With social distancing masking has helped the vaccine has made a huge difference."

The Vigo County Health Department says they will continue to have events that help educate the public on the vaccine.

"We understand that their hesitation concern there's a lot of questions and misinformation out there that's why we are doing Q and A sessions we have nurses, health providers, and multiple individuals that are well versed in this vaccine and can answer questions and concerns that anyone has."

Click here to sign up.