How you can help provide free produce to Vigo County.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Food insecurity is a problem many face in the Wabash Valley. More than 20% of children in Vigo County are food insecure. To fight this problem, rethink inc. In Terre Haute, needs your help.

Cassidy Abrams, a Vigo County resident and volunteer at reTHINK inc., helps garden at reTHINK's six community gardens in Vigo County. She hopes to reduce her carbon footprint and help her community.

"You know, you can only change the environment and the community that you live in by helping out," said Abrams.

After seeing the increased need for free produce last year, reTHINK has increased its production goal to 1,000 pounds.

Shikha Bhattacharyya, the Executive Director at reTHINK Inc., said the organization needs the community's support to make that happen.

"Last year, in this garden, there were so many people. They were driving by, searching for food, and we felt like we didn't have enough. In the community, there is a lot of need for fresh food. People can't drive or people don't have money to eat fresh vegetables, so we're trying to fill that gap," said Bhattacharyya

The organization's financial goal is to raise $10,000 by April 30th. This money will go towards hiring and buying supplies to grow and maintain produce at all six community gardens. You can donate here.

Here are the garden names and addresses:

Hope Community Garden - 1911 Tippecanoe St.

Eden Ryves - 1355 Locust St.

Butterfly Garden - 1445 Locust St.

Community Garden - 1600 Locust St.

Daniel's Corner - 23rd St. & Liberty

reThink Garden - 608 N 13th St.