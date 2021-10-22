How you can donate to help Afghan Evacuees in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana officials are encouraging you to donate to help Afghan evacuees in the state.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says evacuees who are currently at Camp Atterbury need help. That's especially as colder weather approaches.

They're asking for new coats, warm clothing, hygiene items, and items for babies. In the Wabash Valley, you can drop off donations at the Indiana National Guard Armory in Terre Haute.

It's located at 3614 Maple Avenue. They'll accept items Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.