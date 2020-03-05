SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local elementary students are putting their culinary skills to the test in a fun challenge.
We stopped by the 2020 Sodexo Future Chef's Challenge at Sullivan High School.
It's part of a national initiative to get students thinking about healthy eating choices.
Third and fourth grade Carlisle and Sullivan Elementary students competed.
The theme? Your favorite school lunch meal - reimagined.
They worked together to make the best healthy and kid-friendly creations for the judges.
Southwest School Corporation is one of 253 other districts in the competition.
Related Content
- How would you reimagine your favorite school lunch? Kids in Sullivan county gave it a try in a cooking competition
- Local care facility hosts cooking competition
- Area Elementary School Students Compete in Cooking Competition
- High school kids compete in automotive competition
- Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches
- Students take their aim at local archery competition in Sullivan
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Road Closure
- Sullivan County Election Results
- Nearly 100 Sullivan County kids learn life-saving lesson
Scroll for more content...