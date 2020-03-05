Clear
How would you reimagine your favorite school lunch? Kids in Sullivan county gave it a try in a cooking competition

Local elementary students are putting their culinary skills to the test in a fun challenge.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local elementary students are putting their culinary skills to the test in a fun challenge.

We stopped by the 2020 Sodexo Future Chef's Challenge at Sullivan High School.

It's part of a national initiative to get students thinking about healthy eating choices.

Third and fourth grade Carlisle and Sullivan Elementary students competed.

The theme? Your favorite school lunch meal - reimagined.

They worked together to make the best healthy and kid-friendly creations for the judges.

Southwest School Corporation is one of 253 other districts in the competition.

