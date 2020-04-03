Clear

How will Vigo County schools look as schools are closed rest of the year?

Vigo County school leaders say this is the new normal for schools. Luckily, they have a plan in place.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 7:01 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 7:01 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Classrooms across the state will continue to remain empty.

Bill Riley with the Vigo County School Corporation told us what that means for Vigo County students. 

For the next four weeks, remote learning days will be on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Grades K-8 will have a packet-based system.

Riley said students were sent home with those packets.

They focus on math and reading.

For high schoolers, it'll be a little different. Riley said teachers are coming up with lesson plans for the classes.

But all teachers will be getting in contact with students starting Monday.

Many of you have told us about your concerns with an online connection.

Riley said teachers are working to make sure all material is accessible to students.

"This virus has disrupted our lives in many ways but one of those ways doesn't have to be continuing a child's education. Our remote learning plan is entirely possible for those families you don't need a device," said Riley. 

The rest of the semester has not been planned out yet. 

Riley said Thursdays and Fridays in April will be used as the governor's waiver days.

