How will Federal Executions impact those living in Terre Haute

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or NAACP held a public meeting Monday to talk about the impact of Federal Executions on the people living in Terre Haute.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- In just a few weeks, Federal Executions of death row inmates will start again right here in Terre Haute.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or NAACP, held a public meeting Monday to discuss how this will affect the city.

The meeting talked a little bit about the facts of death row inmates and their executions, but it focused mainly on how this would affect you living here in Terre Haute.

"What are we doing to the people that live in Terre Haute and asking them to take on the burden of becoming the execution capital of the country," Abe Bonowitz, the co-director for death penalty action. 

It's been more than 16 years since the last Federal Execution took place. Now, in just a few weeks multiple will take place right here in Terre Haute.

"The whole worlds going to have a spotlight on Terre Haute this first execution," Bonowitz said. 

Bonowitz is working closely with the Terre Haute death penalty resistance leading up to these executions. One of their biggest concerns is how can they make sure people aren't being traumatized over this.

"Really, each family is going to have to grapple with what's the example being set and do we feel like this is an appropriate use of our tax dollars," he said. "Is this helping us? Is it making us any safer or is it creating an impression that violence is an appropriate response to violence?" 

Bonowitz said he wants to help people have those kinds of conversations without sparking more violence.

Attorney General William Barr said they are bringing back executions because they owe it to the victims and their families to fulfill the sentences.

If you would like to learn more about Death Penalty Action you can visit their website, here. If you would like to learn more about the Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance, you can visit their Facebook page, here. 

