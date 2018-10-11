How were day one early voting numbers in Vigo County?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting continues across Indiana and Illinois.
News 10 spoke with the Vigo County Clerk's office on Thursday.
They told us, on day number one of early voting at the Annex, 363 voters cast their ballots.
Additional voting locations will be available starting on October 30th.
For the list of Vigo County locations, and the dates when they will open...click here.
