How weather affects the colors of fall

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Driving throughout the area, you can already tell autumn is among us. The weather does play a big role when we could see the green lush vegetation change to red, yellow, orange, and eventually brown.

Leaves change color simply for the fact that we are decreasing daily sunlight. The production of sugars in green leaves begins to slow down. Chlorophyll, the pigment inside green plants, is decreased significantly. Other colored pigments begin to show thus, changing the color.

Temperatures have a big impact on when the leaves change, as well. We still receive just less than 12 hours of sunlight during the day. However, at night temperatures are beginning to be much cooler. Chlorophyll within the green leaves begins to deteriorate in the cold.

It has no doubt been very dry the last couple of months. Drought conditions may delay fall foliage to develop in our area. Dry weather during autumn with warm sunny days and cool nights are, however, the best conditions for the colors to pop in the coming weeks.

Heavy rainfall and wind will cause a lot of leaves to fall early so calm weather is what we desire when we want to see a beautiful fall. Also while we still have green on most trees, frost can kill the leaf all-together and will likely not give off bright colors.

So, when is the best time for us in Central Illinois and Central Indiana to see the colors of autumn? Usually, the second and third weeks of October are peak times. But ever-changing weather conditions can impact the peak times.

Types of trees and their specific color:

Birch – Yellow

Black Maple - Yellow

Dogwood – Purple to red

Hickory – Yellow/Brown

Poplar – Yellow

Oak – Brown or reddish-brown

Tupelo – Red

Fun fact: Leaves that are close to street lights or any light will take a longer time to change color.