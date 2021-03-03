How to travel safely during vacation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country states are seeing higher temperatures.

With Spring right around the corner, you may want to go on a tropical getaway. Some folks have already had their second dose of the vaccine, and are ready for a quick vacation now that restrictions are easing up.

With Spring break coming up on March 20th folks may take a break from being cooped up in the house.

An IU Bloomington professor says there are a few things you need to think about before heading to the airport.

"International travel right now is still pretty limited a lot of places in the Caribbean, people can go to Mexico and a few others. But other than that international travel is a little bit out of the question right now because of the regulations that are in place right now," says Professor Evan Jordan.

He says it's important to take some type of vacation this year to help with your mental health.

"Because especially during the pandemic, you have high-stress high anxiety a lot of uncertainty. and we're kinda almost to the finish line in terms of the vaccine being rolled out and having a sense of normalcy return and so getting out and taking a vacation you don't even have to travel somewhere," says Professor Jordan.

Professor Jordan adds traveling in the airports should be fine because they have good air circulation. He says if you go to a restaurant you should try to dine outside.

Professor Jordan says, "a lot of states are relaxing their regulations on indoor dining that's a little bit more of a risky proposition to me because you have not only yourself but other people with their masks off for eating or drinking you know if there is alcohol involved people inhibitions are a little bit lowered and people tend to do things that they normally wouldn't do otherwise."