WABASH VALLEY, Ind (WTHI) – Valentine’s day is a time people often search for love. But for some, it’s a time to take advantage.

Some people use the holiday as a way to "catfish" people. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be someone they are not on social media to harm or scam you.



An instructor at Indiana State University has been researching the topic. He told us in Indiana and Illinois over $11,000 per person “CATFISHED” was lost in 2017.

It's a reminder to be cautious about who you talk to online..

There are a few easy red flags to help you protect yourself from "catfishing." Take a close look at their profile photos. A quick reverse image search could show that those pictures aren't them. And they may always have an excuse to not video chat...or meet in person.