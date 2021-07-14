How to talk to your children about tragedies

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is still mourning the loss of Detective Greg Ferency. After the shooting, many people are talking about grief and violence. Parents are having tough conversations to explain to their children what happened. News 10 reached out to an expert at the Hamilton Center. And a mom who had to have one of those conversations. They both say it's a necessary talk to have with children.

The owner of Maggie & Moe's flower shop is Molly Barrett. But her full-time job is being a mom first. She says it was her daughters who took the lead in putting a thin blue line around their flower shop.

"When we first started talking about this it was our daughter's Maggie & Moe that actually took the lead initiative in putting this up and you know they're just 17 & 19 so for them to really grasp why we were doing this means a lot because we know we're teaching them to respect our law enforcement."

Missy Burton is a Clinical Supervisor for Child Adolescent Services at the Hamilton Center. She says it's important to start those tough conversations with your children.

"When we hear about a tragedy in our community or around our world it's okay to sit that child down and give them an age-appropriate version of the truth."

Barrett says it was important, to be honest with her children. Especially since Detective Ferencys tragic death hit so close to home for the family.

"We were very honest with them unfortunately they've faced a lot of tragedies in their young life already. It was actually my daughter Maggie who called me to tell me who it was that had been killed. They know Detective Ferency's children. They went to school with them and know parties on both sides of this."

Burton says having these conversations has major benefits in the end.

"I think that it builds truth with our children when we are honest even from a very young age. If they know we are being honest about the hard things then when they face something that's hard hen they've built that trust or rapport with a parent and they know they can share something hard with a parent and they will listen and help guide them through it."

Burton adds it's best your children hear about the tragedies that occur here and around the world from you, rather than from someone else.