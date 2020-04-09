How to take part in the Community & College Benefit Series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support local business and an area community college while connecting with others.

Ivy Tech Community College has come up with a way you can do all of these things virtually. It's called the Community & College Benefit Series. The first event is this weekend and all the money goes to local business and the Ivy Tech Terre Haute COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Here's how it works. A business will offer a service virtually. You go online and register. The registration money is split between the business and the relief fund. There is an added bonus this month. Independent donors are matching donations to the relief fund.

Executive Director of Ivy Tech Foundation Rachel Mullinnix says, "This series is really meant to provide a one-stop shop for how can you support the local economy while helping to develop our future workforce and help us get out of this."

The goal is to help local businesses make some money and ensure college students have support during this uncertain time.

"Now more than ever it's important for us to lean on each other as a community and get through this together. It's the primary reason that we are taking the approach collectively with the business community not just an Ivy Tech first message."

The first virtual event is Saturday, April 11th. Common Ground Crossfit and Yoga is offering an all-levels yoga flow session. It's happening from 11am to 12:15pm. Registration is $25. A portion of the registration fee will go to the business and the rest will go to the relief fund.

Wednesday, April 15th is Virtual Cooking with Kris. He's a chef at The Red Barn. After you sign up, a meal kit will be delivered to your house. Then, you can take part in a live cooking lesson. The registration for this event is $40.

Later this month, there will be a virtual silent auction. Interested business owners can offer an item for sale. If it sells for the asking price the business gets the money. If it sells for greater than the asking price the difference goes to the relief fund.

For more information and to register, click here.