Clear

How to stay safe if caught in a severe storm while driving

Here are tips to keep you safe when driving and caught in severe weather.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot of people don’t know what to do in the event of a severe storm or even a tornado while you’re driving. Here are just a few tips if you don’t have any shelters around especially if you are out on country roads, to help keep you safe.

If you know that there is a tornado coming in your direction and there are not any sturdy buildings nearby, get out of your vehicle and get as far away from it and seek shelter in a ditch. Lay down flat with your hands covering your head.

Semi-trucks during strong wind events can be especially dangerous. If you know you’ll be going into a storm, pull over to possibly a rest stop or simply just get out of your semi, and seek shelter.
Underpasses should never be used to seek shelter from any severe weather event. They can act as wind tunnels and make the wind stronger. And if you pull over, others may do the same and just add congestion to the road.

If you are caught in a severe hail storm, make sure to try to stay in the center part of your vehicle away from windows if possible.
And during a severe lightning storm, actually being in your vehicle is a safe place. Just make sure your feet are off the pedals and don’t touch anything. Keep your hands in your lap during a severe lightning storm.

Flooding is a very big problem during heavy rain events. If you see water across the roadway, never drive through the water. You will not know how deep the water is. Just simply turn around, don’t drown.

And lastly, with warmer weather on the way, nearly 40 children are killed each year by being left in a hot car unattended.
So, make sure to turn around and make sure your back seat is empty before leaving. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
FROST ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to stay safe if caught in a severe storm while driving

Image

Terre Haute church hands out Easter Eggs with food for children

Image

Local church makes changes to its soup kitchen hours

Image

The Daily Clintonian Stops Publication due to COVID-19

Image

Signs start popping up in Brazil to honor area 'superheroes'

Image

Friday evening forecast

Image

United Way emergency fund

Image

Vigo County Public Library uses 3-D printers to help with COVID-19 response

Image

Union Health makes changes at downtown Terre Haute location

Image

Area newspapers announce changes due to loss of advertising

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus