How to stay safe if caught in a severe storm while driving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot of people don’t know what to do in the event of a severe storm or even a tornado while you’re driving. Here are just a few tips if you don’t have any shelters around especially if you are out on country roads, to help keep you safe.

If you know that there is a tornado coming in your direction and there are not any sturdy buildings nearby, get out of your vehicle and get as far away from it and seek shelter in a ditch. Lay down flat with your hands covering your head.

Semi-trucks during strong wind events can be especially dangerous. If you know you’ll be going into a storm, pull over to possibly a rest stop or simply just get out of your semi, and seek shelter.

Underpasses should never be used to seek shelter from any severe weather event. They can act as wind tunnels and make the wind stronger. And if you pull over, others may do the same and just add congestion to the road.

If you are caught in a severe hail storm, make sure to try to stay in the center part of your vehicle away from windows if possible.

And during a severe lightning storm, actually being in your vehicle is a safe place. Just make sure your feet are off the pedals and don’t touch anything. Keep your hands in your lap during a severe lightning storm.

Flooding is a very big problem during heavy rain events. If you see water across the roadway, never drive through the water. You will not know how deep the water is. Just simply turn around, don’t drown.

And lastly, with warmer weather on the way, nearly 40 children are killed each year by being left in a hot car unattended.

So, make sure to turn around and make sure your back seat is empty before leaving.