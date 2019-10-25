How to stay clear of deer during this time of year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Deer season is among us and that means we are more prone to accidents than ever.

During this time it's important to stay safe and alert on the roadways.

News 10 spoke with Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police on safety. He shared with us a shocking statistic about deer season and vehicles.

"October 1st to present we've had over 17,000 car-deer accidents in the state of Indiana," said Ames. "People need to realize this is the time of year that they can be out and about at any time."

To avoid becoming apart of those statistics, here are a few safety tips to keep in mind:

Always be cautious during dusk or dawn.

Pay attention to deer crossing signs.

Never swerve to avoid hitting a deer.

Always report an incident to avoid any other collisions. This will help police determine heavily populated deer areas.

Drive with caution and always wear a seatbelt.

If you're driving on the roadways, it's important to let other drivers know deer are in the area.

"If you happen to see a deer and another vehicle approaching, the best thing would be for them to do is just flash your lights so that the vehicle coming up to you can start to slow down,' said Ames.