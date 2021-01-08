How to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's the moment we've all been waiting for. Covid-19 vaccines are now rolling out to the public. The Vigo County Health Department has a plan in place and is ready to vaccinate you. So, here's how you can get your vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health is now allowing you to register to get your COVID-19 vaccine. Scheduling began at 9 a.m. the morning of January eighth.

You can go to Corona Virus dot Indiana dot gov, or click here.

There you can click on vaccine information and planning. Then, you'll be directed to click on a link to find your vaccination site.

Next, you can find your county.

Once you click on your county you'll be able to see all available vaccination sites.

Only those who are frontline workers, health care workers, or are above 80 years-old are eligible right now to receive the vaccination.

Health officials told News 10 this is a very important group to get vaccinated.

Health officials said, "Whether they're working with people in the high-risk population, they're around covid every day with their jobs, or they're in that age group where if they got covid they could have some serious health issues from it."

If you have trouble finding the website to schedule an appointment, you can call 2-1-1.

Vigo County health officials told News 10 they received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this group.

The Vigo County Health Department believes these doses are enough to get this group vaccinated.

The vaccines they received are only the first doses of the vaccine. The vaccines will be given by the Vigo County Health Department at the council chambers of the annex building.

The Vigo County Health Department said, "We'll have our staff, as of right now, because it's such a small population of people, we'll have our staff being the vaccinators, the people who are checking everybody in, scheduling the second dose for the next appointment."

Health officials said you can park on the north side of the building when you arrive. From there, you'll walk in and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have trouble walking, or can't go into the building, there is an option for you to get vaccinated in your car.

Health officials said you can expect this to feel like a normal vaccination process. They said, "You might get a fever, or a headache, fatigue, just within the first 24-hours is totally normal. It's not a live vaccine, so you're not getting covid-19 from getting the vaccination."

Health officials said for now they will be doing vaccinations out of the council chambers building. Once the vaccine can reach a larger population, then things will change.

Health officials said, "We're starting to get the high-risk population vaccinated we'll continue vaccinating, and hopefully we'll get through this pandemic."

Health officials told News 10 that they'll continue updating us on vaccination plans when the vaccine can reach more of the public.

We will continue to update you as well.