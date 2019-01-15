How to sign up for closings alerts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Severe weather has an effect on everything. Because of that, we want you to be the first to know how that weather will impact your day.

Luckily, we have an easy way to do so.

You've already completed the first step...being on our website.

From there, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page.

In the grey area at the bottom, there's a space titled "about us".

Under that, you'll click on the link that says "text alerts".

The first thing you'll want to do is type in your phone number.

From there, you simply select the specific alerts you want to receive.

The top one is daily forecast alerts. This one is sent out daily by our morning meteorologist with a forecast for the day.

The next one is for any breaking news in the Wabash Valley.

Next, you have a little more work to do.

This box will show you closings, but you have to type in and select the ones you want to get closings from.

Finally, the last is severe weather.

If we have storms or inclement weather rolling in, this is the one that will send you alerts for weather.

Finally, make sure the ones you want alerts for are highlighted green, then scroll to the bottom and click sign up.

It's that easy!