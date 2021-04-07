How to see if 'Emergency Wireless Alerts' are turned on for your phone.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Receiving severe weather alerts can be lifesaving and an easy resource to get those alerts is right on your phone.

These “Wireless Emergency Alerts” or "W.E.A." are sent out by authorized government alerting authorities. Organizations like FEMA, The Department of Homeland Security, local and state public safety agencies, as well as the National Weather Service, can push out these notifications to cellular devices.

Warnings like high-end severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and even flooding can all be sent to those cell phone users in that geographical location directly.

There is no need to enroll or download anything. But most cell phones do receive W.E.A. alerts.

Below are steps you can take for your phone to see if these alerts are turned on.

IPHONE:

Go to the "Settings" app

Click the "Notifications" tab

Then scroll past all of your apps to the bottom of the screen

Go to the section that says "Government Alerts"

Be sure the "Emergency Alerts" and "Public Safety Alerts" tabs are turned on and green

Testing the W.E.A. on your iPhone:

Open the green "Phone" app and tap Keypad

To turn it on: Enter *5005*25371# and tap the green call button

You'll get an alert that says "Test alerts enabled"

ANDROID:

(Instructions may vary on certain phones)

Go to "Settings"

Find the "Apps and Notifications" tab

Tap on "Notifications"

Turn on "Allow alerts"

Make sure each alert types are enabled

For both Android and iPhone users, a loud tone will alert you if you are in the area of emergency. It is important that you tap on more information once these alerts come across your phone. If the alert says "Seek shelter.", then you must find shelter immediately.

An example "tornado warning" message on the Wireless Emergency Alerts system will look like this:

"NWS: TORNADO WARNING in this area till 5:30 PM EDT. Take shelter now. Check media."

The Storm Team will always be sure to get important information out on social media, our website, and through the Storm Team 10 App. To download the app, go to www.wthitv.com/about-us/our-apps/.