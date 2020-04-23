Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How to safely measure hail during a storm

Storm Team 10 Meteorologist David Siple explains how you can safely measure hail during a storm using a hail pad.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Measuring hail stones can be a very important task for Meteorologists. However, it is very tricky to get an exact measurement of hail since they melt as soon as they hit the ground. Here is how you can measure hail yourself using a hail pad.

The National Weather Service will often issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings exclusively for large hail.
For a warning to be issued based on hail, the hail has to be at or greater than one inch, or the size of a quarter.

We can use radar and other forecasting practices to determine the size of the hail in a storm. However, reports from weather spotters are the best ways we can figure out how big the hail stones actually are.

The best and safest way to measure hail is to make what we call, a hail pad. 

Here is what you'll need:

-12"X12" piece of florist foam

-12"X12" wood board

-Heavy-Duty aluminum foil

-Duct Tape

-4 Nails

-1 ground stake

How to construct: (Also see video)

First, you will need to cut out your florist foam and wooden board by the specifications above. Cover the florists foam with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Take the wooden board drill a small hole in the center for the ground stake. Hammer in four nails upward so the foam can be placed downward onto the nails for support on the board. 

Before a storm comes, place the wooden board on open and flat ground outside. Place the stake through the drilled hole into the ground. Then press down on the foam with the aluminum/florist foam board over the four nails. Then go inside during the storm.

*Always seek shelter before and during a storm.

So how does this work?

I took a shot at my golfing skills to make a golf ball hit the pad. Scientific studies show that golf ball size hail falls at a rate of 70 mph.

See below image for all sizes of hail and how to accurately report it with alike objects.

Once the storm clears, you can then measure the impact area, or in my case where the golf ball struck the pad, and it did measure one and three-quarters of an inch. Which is the exact measurement of golf ball size hail.

Getting this data from you the viewer can help the Storm Team prepare those who are in the path of the storm with these types of reports. You can always report hail size and hail photos to all of the Storm Team's social media pages, through the Storm Team 10 app, and always at WTHITV.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13039

Reported Deaths: 706
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 36934

Reported Deaths: 1688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Showers Ending, then Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 2

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 1

Image

Jasper County Economic Development Inc. offers help to small businesses

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters takes its program online

Image

Breweries feeling the impact of COVID-19

Image

Newton care center

Image

Local TikTok star passes away from COVID-19, family remembering her with loving videos she left behi

Image

State of Indiana set to conduct study, Vigo County will play a part

Image

How to safely measure hail during a storm

Image

New hotline works pairs retired teachers with Indiana kids for home-learning help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana