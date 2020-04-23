How to safely measure hail during a storm

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Measuring hail stones can be a very important task for Meteorologists. However, it is very tricky to get an exact measurement of hail since they melt as soon as they hit the ground. Here is how you can measure hail yourself using a hail pad.

The National Weather Service will often issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings exclusively for large hail.

For a warning to be issued based on hail, the hail has to be at or greater than one inch, or the size of a quarter.

We can use radar and other forecasting practices to determine the size of the hail in a storm. However, reports from weather spotters are the best ways we can figure out how big the hail stones actually are.

The best and safest way to measure hail is to make what we call, a hail pad.

Here is what you'll need:

-12"X12" piece of florist foam

-12"X12" wood board

-Heavy-Duty aluminum foil

-Duct Tape

-4 Nails

-1 ground stake

How to construct: (Also see video)

First, you will need to cut out your florist foam and wooden board by the specifications above. Cover the florists foam with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Take the wooden board drill a small hole in the center for the ground stake. Hammer in four nails upward so the foam can be placed downward onto the nails for support on the board.

Before a storm comes, place the wooden board on open and flat ground outside. Place the stake through the drilled hole into the ground. Then press down on the foam with the aluminum/florist foam board over the four nails. Then go inside during the storm.

*Always seek shelter before and during a storm.

So how does this work?

I took a shot at my golfing skills to make a golf ball hit the pad. Scientific studies show that golf ball size hail falls at a rate of 70 mph.

See below image for all sizes of hail and how to accurately report it with alike objects.

Once the storm clears, you can then measure the impact area, or in my case where the golf ball struck the pad, and it did measure one and three-quarters of an inch. Which is the exact measurement of golf ball size hail.

Getting this data from you the viewer can help the Storm Team prepare those who are in the path of the storm with these types of reports. You can always report hail size and hail photos to all of the Storm Team's social media pages, through the Storm Team 10 app, and always at WTHITV.com.