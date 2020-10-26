How to protect yourself against scammers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are always on the prowl. But with elections and holidays just around the corner, they're out in full force.

News 10 talked with a cybersecurity specialist about how we can protect ourselves at all times. In this consumer alert, a local woman also shares how her elderly mother almost got tricked out of her hard-earned money.

Yvonne Creekbaum has a mother in her 80s, so when she heard she almost got scammed out of thousands of dollars. She said, she wanted us to get her story out there, so no one else would fall victim.

With the holidays soon approaching, it's important to keep your personal information safe. William Mackey is a cybersecurity instructor at ISU. He says he's seeing more and more each day.

"Most of the major brands right now offer some sort of a screening process so I know google offers a screening where it can pick up phone numbers that are not recognized initially and it will ask them if you are such and such then please press one."

It's a screening process Terre Haute resident Yvonne Creekbaum wished she knew about. Her 88-year-old mother who has dementia almost found herself out of thousands of dollars, because of a scam caller.

"Thank goodness my brother and the bank stopped it, so they didn't get anything. We are just very fortunate because I can't imagine how many people they did that too and how many people believed it."

She, herself recently got 10 suspicious calls in the course of a couple of hours. But after what her mother went through, she knew something was up.

"Knowledge is power so inform yourself if you can about how all these little things that they do really make an impact on your life. Figure it out and don't trust anything somebody says."

Experts say, above all go with your gut feeling. If something feels off, it probably is.