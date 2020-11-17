How to protect your eyes while learning remotely

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With so many Wabash Valley students learning remotely, it's important to keep their eye-sight top of mind.

And with the bright screens that Chromebooks, iPads, or even laptops give off, you want to make sure that your child isn't hurting their ability to see.

News 10 spoke with an eye doctor. She says all those devices give off a blue ray and adds it can cause strain, disrupt a child's sleep pattern, and cause headaches.

But she says by implementing a few tricks, can help eyesight while E-learning.

"One of the biggest things that they need to be able to do is take visual breaks cause the eyes were not made to sit and stare at the computer screens or any print for that matter. they need to be able to for about every 20 minutes look at something across the room at least 20 feet away, not at their phones.. not at other books. but looking about 20 feet away for about 20 seconds," said Dr. Amanda Judson.

All of those electronic devices have a night mode switch, this can also help eliminate the blue ray.