How to protect your garden during a 'Freeze Warning'

(TERRE HAUTE, Ind.) -- The Storm Team is tracking below freezing temperatures and possible snow moving into the Wabash Valley. So what does that mean for your plants?

On Monday, the Indianapolis National Weather Service issued a 'Freeze Warning' for the Wabash Valley from Tuesday at 10:00 pm ET to Wednesday at 10:00 am ET.

Recent warmer conditions had residents preparing their gardens for a successful spring, however, mother nature has decided we're not quite in the clear when it comes to freezing temperatures.

Ryan Cummins, Co-Owner of the Apple House in Terre Haute, said trees, shrubs, and perennials that have already been planted and are leafing out, should be ok through the 'Freeze Warning.' They might have some foliage damage, but the damage will not be permanent.

"Now if you have annual flowers, petunias, geraniums, marigolds, tomato plants, pepper plants, all those kinds of things, you definitely need to take some steps to cover them to protect them from the freeze," explained Cummins.

He stressed that it's important that you use a cloth cover and not a plastic one. If you use a plastic cover, the cover could touch your plant and transfer the cold. That could lead to damage. He said old sheets, towels, and burlaps are all good alternatives for frost blankets.

Cummins mentioned that watering your plants could help prepare them for the 'Freeze Warning' too.

"It does help if they go into the cold weather with a fair amount of moisture around. So, if you have a chance to get out there and water your plants, it's going to help a little bit too," said Cummins.

You're encouraged to keep cloth covers on your garden until temperatures return to average.