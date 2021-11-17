How to prevent and better manage Type 2 diabetes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- November is diabetes awareness month and many health experts are pushing for people to adopt healthier lifestyles to avoid developing type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is usually seen in adults over the age of 45, but younger people are still at risk of developing it. About 95% of people with diabetes have type 2.

Type 2 diabetes is a result of cells not responding normally to insulin, which creates insulin resistance. The result is too much sugar circulating in the bloodstream.

Symptoms include increased thirst and hunger, weight gain, fatigue, blurred vision, and frequent urination. Founder of the HPW center for diabetes, metabolic disorders, and preventive medicine, Isaiah Pittman, says healthcare systems should alter their focus in regards to diabetes.

"We focus much more on treating diseases and complications of diseases than we do preventing the complications of those diseases," says Pittman.

Risk factors of type two diabetes include family history, weight, race, inactivity, and fat distribution.

Although there is no cure for diabetes there are ways to prevent the disease and better manage it if you have it.

Exercise can help reverse pre-diabetes, which the CDC states affect 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. Physical activity can lower blood glucose levels and improve insulin sensitivity throughout the body.

"It is much more value to ask a patient how far they have walked or ran than to ask them how much they have eaten," says Pittman.

Pittman says staying away from foods high in sugar and fat is important because too much can lead to insulin resistance.

"You really do want to be consuming more protein less carb and be selective of your fats," says Pittman.

Pittman tells me it is the number one cause of heart and kidney disease, which can lead to blindness and amputation.

Prioritizing your health and adopting a healthy lifestyle can prevent these conditions.

