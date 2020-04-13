How to keep yourself safe when grocery shopping for essentials

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Right now, you are only supposed to go to the grocery store if it is essential. but when that essential trip comes up, here's how you can keep yourself safe.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all doing things differently now. Including shopping for groceries.

"The biggest thing is giving people their space. You know, when you're passing down aisles or waiting in line that is deli or anything like that," Kristine O'Hare, Marketing for Baesler's Market in Terre Haute said.

Face masks, rubber gloves, and extra cleaning and sanitizing are just a few things you may see in any given grocery store now.

"All those things and then, obviously, if you have a mask, wear a mask," she said. "So, yeah just all those things that you're hearing. Really just basically practicing good hygiene is really what's going to help you the most."

She said their top priority is keeping their customers and staff safe. That's why they've taken extra steps to keep things clean.

"We have lots of hand sanitizer stations here. We actually are working with 2 different companies right now to have our carts power washed and sanitized and we do that pretty much every other day right now," O'Hare said. "We're sanitizing you know all of our high touch points surfaces hourly, if not more than that."

When it comes to wearing gloves into places the CDC said to be careful of cross-contamination. Gloves are not as effective if you are touching multiple surfaces like your phone, the cart and your steering wheel.

They also said do not touch the outside of the glove with your bare hands and to wash your hands as soon as you are done using them.