How to keep your pets safe in cold weather extremes

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather plays a part in our everyday lives.

When the weather is constant, our bodies get used to it.

When we have a big change, our bodies have to adapt.

"The drastic changes are kind of the big key. Quick changes are more likely to be an issue versus slow changes."

John Shepherd is a veterinarian at Four Loving Paws.

He says the good news is, our pets can adapt to the colder temperatures, but it's the drastic changes that hit them the hardest.

"We can acclimate to the temperatures and get used to them so you don't have to necessarily walk around with a full jacket on every single day, pets can acclimate to the weather and the temperatures as well. But the quick changes are what's going to get them and us into trouble."

Shepherd says they are a lot like us.

They not only get cold like we do, but they also tend to show a lot of the same symptoms.

"So the trembling, the shivering, the shaking, huddled up, trying to find a warm environment. Usually, they will try to dig a hole, or if they've got a dog house, they'll be bundled up inside the dog house."

So what can you do?

"Blankets and bedding can be helpful, you just have to watch out for moisture. So if they're tracking in snow, they're gonna track in that moisture and moisture in cold temperatures can lead to difficulties and problems."

But the best thing to do is to know your pets and keep a close eye on them this winter.

"The key is, pick up on it. Recognize that they are cold, and it's not a comfortable cold, or am I'm just burrowing up, it's am I'm uncomfortable and i'm not feeling well, and this is really affecting me."

By doing this, you'll keep your pets safe and warm this cold season.