Clear

How to keep your pets safe in cold weather extremes

Our pets feel the drastic changes in temperatures just like we do. Here's what you can do to keep them safe.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather plays a part in our everyday lives.

When the weather is constant, our bodies get used to it.

When we have a big change, our bodies have to adapt.

"The drastic changes are kind of the big key. Quick changes are more likely to be an issue versus slow changes."

John Shepherd is a veterinarian at Four Loving Paws.

He says the good news is, our pets can adapt to the colder temperatures, but it's the drastic changes that hit them the hardest.

"We can acclimate to the temperatures and get used to them so you don't have to necessarily walk around with a full jacket on every single day, pets can acclimate to the weather and the temperatures as well. But the quick changes are what's going to get them and us into trouble."

Shepherd says they are a lot like us.

They not only get cold like we do, but they also tend to show a lot of the same symptoms.

"So the trembling, the shivering, the shaking, huddled up, trying to find a warm environment. Usually, they will try to dig a hole, or if they've got a dog house, they'll be bundled up inside the dog house."

So what can you do?

"Blankets and bedding can be helpful, you just have to watch out for moisture. So if they're tracking in snow, they're gonna track in that moisture and moisture in cold temperatures can lead to difficulties and problems."

But the best thing to do is to know your pets and keep a close eye on them this winter.

"The key is, pick up on it. Recognize that they are cold, and it's not a comfortable cold, or am I'm just burrowing up, it's am I'm uncomfortable and i'm not feeling well, and this is really affecting me."

By doing this, you'll keep your pets safe and warm this cold season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
A rainy, windy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

Image

Moving into the new History Center

Image

Lost Creek Sensory Path

Image

Proposed Indiana cigarette tax increase

Image

Leaf Pickup on hold in Terre Haute

Image

I-70 clean up after winter weather

Image

Two facing charges in connection to severe neglect case

Image

Motel 6 situation wraps up peacefully

Image

Main Street Project update

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling