Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

A new year means new resolutions. For many people, that means hitting the gym. It's all about setting goals and finding ways to keep yourself motivated in the new year.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)-  The first day of 2019 often means the start of new years resolutions.

For many people, that includes getting fit and eating healthier.

John Barrett is a local gym owner in Terre Haute.

He said no matter what your goal is this new year, make sure you stay motivated.

Barrett said he sees the same thing year after year.

People start hitting the gym in January, but fall off their health journey shortly after.

He said part of that is because people set the bar too high for themselves and get discouraged.

"The biggest reason they fall off is because they have these big lofty goals and they try to achieve them too fast, instead of making a plan out and trying to meet small goals instead of big goals," said Barrett.

It's those goals that can push you to accomplish things you didin't think you would be able to do.

Tina Tankersely started her fitness journey over a year ago.

She said by creating these goals, she's been able to achieve new things.

"My first goal was my squat goal. I had set myself up for maybe a three month goal of hitting 120 pounds. When I went to hit it I passed it by like 20 pounds," said Tankersely.

She said hitting these goals and working out everyday has become a way for her to relieve stress.

"As I came in more I found it made myself feel better. John held me accountable, something I hadn't really been accountable for anything," said Tankersely.

Barrett said one of the best ways to keep motivated on your journey is to find a workout partner.

"Be accountable for what you're doing. Get a partner. Find somebody who's going to hold you accountable to show up each and every time you workout," said Barrett.

Barrett and Tankersley both say no matter what your resolution is this year, just get out there and do it.

Then you can find what motivates you and see the results come in.

