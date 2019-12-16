Clear
How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

Recently, videos have surfaced of in-home security cameras being hacked. Here's how to keep you and your family safe this holiday season.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's a scary reality for a lot of families across the country. You buy something to try and keep your family safe, but instead, you get violated.
So, how can you keep your family safe?

it seems like every day there's a new form of technology. Most of the time they make our life easier, faster, or safer.

"Technology can be your friend but it can also be used as a device that bad people, unfortunately, are technology savvy as well and they learn how to hack into that information," Sargent Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said.

Ames said devices like the in-home cameras or doorbell cameras can be useful. Even in solving cases. He said ISP has used this kind of technology to solve things like car thefts.

But there is one big thing you can do to make sure something like this doesn't happen to you.

"People need to be vigilant the entire time. You want to be checking your system on a regular basis make sure that it's providing the property security for you and your family that you purchased it for," Ames said. "Just make sure that it's taking care of you the way it was intended to." 

Ames also said you should change the password for your device every few months. You should also change the password for your wifi because hackers can get in that way too.

You should also make sure you have a different password for all your devices and makes sure they are all somewhat difficult. 

Ames said if something like this does happen to you, you should unplug your devices immediately and call the manufacturer. 

