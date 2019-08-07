How to help your kids deal with tragic events?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After last weekend's mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, News 10 reached out to Missy Burton at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

Burton is the clinical supervisor for children and adolescent services.

She says in today's world even if a child has not directly experienced a tragic event, like a mass shooting, they can still be impacted by it developmentally, emotionally, and socially.

That's why she says it is important to keep lines of communications open.

She also says to keep the conversation age-appropriate.

"We have to teach our kids that they are stronger and braver than they think that they really are. Teach them resiliency...teach them problem-solving skills. Have a plan of how that child is going to communicate to that parent....should something happen," Burton said.

She says it is also important for the parent to communicate back with the child during a crisis, however, that person should remain calm and limit the information shared.