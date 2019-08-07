Clear

How to help your kids deal with tragic events?

After last weekend's mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, News 10 reached out to Missy Burton at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After last weekend's mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, News 10 reached out to Missy Burton at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

Burton is the clinical supervisor for children and adolescent services.

She says in today's world even if a child has not directly experienced a tragic event, like a mass shooting, they can still be impacted by it developmentally, emotionally, and socially.

That's why she says it is important to keep lines of communications open.

She also says to keep the conversation age-appropriate.

"We have to teach our kids that they are stronger and braver than they think that they really are. Teach them resiliency...teach them problem-solving skills. Have a plan of how that child is going to communicate to that parent....should something happen," Burton said.

She says it is also important for the parent to communicate back with the child during a crisis, however, that person should remain calm and limit the information shared.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin August 7

Image

Mike Mundell bike fundraiser

Image

Why Sunshine Fuels Late Day Storms

Image

Meadows Manor North in compliance after a resident made physical sexual advances toward other reside

Image

Second Greene County Jail guard arrested in connection to sexual encounters with an inmate

Image

Report into Tess Brooks-Stephens ballot case in the hands of a special prosecutor

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Choir Department Returns to West Vigo High School

Image

Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

Image

ATV ordinance well-received in Vigo County, leaders say

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal