How to help those in need while helping to protect yourself from COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- We've all felt financial stress during this pandemic, and some have felt it more than others. Today we spoke with a Vigo County Commissioner, Brendan Kearns, about how COVID-19 is impacting the homeless population.

He said the situation isn't getting any better and he fears it could get worse.

Kearns said us he's worried about seeing a rise in people on the streets come mid-January. That's because he's worried more people could be evicted from their homes.

He told us that right now the main concern for the commissioners is dealing with positive homeless COVID-19 patients.

He said they have the funding to house and take care of these individuals, but sometimes they're not able to help. For example, sometimes they can't find someone willing to house them. Other times those individuals just don't want the help.

He also said a lack of volunteers isn't helping either. He credits the pandemic to people not volunteering as much.

Kearns said, "A lot of the volunteers that are a part of our core group to help the homeless, they're not volunteering as much now for fear of contracting covid, or passing it on to somebody else."

Kearns said there are many ways you can still help the homeless without being face to face.

If you don't want that face to face interaction but still want to help those during these cold months, there are still ways you can donate.

Kearns said the easiest way is by finding a homeless agency that you believe in. Then he said you can ask them what they need, and they will give you a list of items that are needed.

But he said the number one thing you shouldn't do is try to find the homeless camps around the Wabash Valley.

He said, "Homeless people are in camps and they don't want to be bothered. They want to be left alone, and they may be dealing with some struggles where if somebody approaches them, it may not work out very well."

If you want to donate items for the homeless we have a list of different agencies you can contact.

Click any of these different types of homelessness agencies.

Reach Services, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Lighthouse Mission.