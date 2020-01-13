Clear
How to handle water damage in your home

News 10 talked to Paul Davis Restoration in Terre Haute about how to handle water damage.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Wabash Valley experienced heavy rainfall this past weekend.

This may have caused water damage for some. 

News 10 talked to Paul Davis Restoration about what to do in the event of an emergency. 

It's important to immediately stop wherever the water is coming from.

That might mean tarping off an area.

Make sure your sump pump is working. You may want to have a back-up power supply in place.

Check your insurance policy to see what coverage you have in the event of a flood. Make a list of the items in your home. While it may seem tedious, it will help if you have to file a claim.

General Manager of Paul Davis Restoration, Ken Bovenschen shares why it's important to reduce the damage quickly.

"We can extract a lot more of that standing water and speed up the drying process,” Bovenschen said. “Once again, what we would normally refer to as mold can start growing in as quick as 24 to 72-hours."

The company says they did not respond to as many calls as they expected this weekend.

