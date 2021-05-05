How to get your power back after a storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- When it comes to severe weather, your circumstances can change pretty quickly. That's why you must know what to do if your home loses power.

"We're a 24/7 business, and we're going to work until we get that last light on," said Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger.

Before a strong storm hits, Duke Energy is already preparing an action plan for power outages. However, the company doesn't know if you need help unless you call.

" You need to call in because we don't have this big map with little lightbulbs on it to say, "oh that customer is out." We don't know until you call in or someone lets us know," explained Burger.

Burger stressed to News 10 that if your power goes out, you only need to call once. Calling multiple times will not put you higher on the list.

He said patience is a part of getting the job done.

"Let's say we have 10,000 people out in Terre Haute. If we can pick a circuit up which picks up maybe 5,000 [people], we're going to pick up the larger numbers first then we'll get down to the one," Burger said.

Hospitals and nursing homes are at the top of Duke Energy's list when it comes to getting power back on after a storm. However, if you have a medical condition that requires electricity, you can contact Duke Energy beforehand to be on its priority list. You'll have to have a doctor's note to confirm your condition.

While you wait for your power to come on, the company encourages you to disconnect any nonessential electrical equipment that may turn on automatically once the power comes on. By doing that, you could help avoid overloading a circuit when the power comes back on.

After you report an outage, Duke Energy will contact you after it's been worked on to make sure you have power.

Staying informed during a storm can be difficult when the power goes out, but, with a charged phone, you can get the latest weather alerts through the Storm Team 10 App.