How to get your pets ready ahead of Halloween

Halloween is a time for many safety concerns. One that a lot of people don't think about is safety for your pets.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is a time for many safety concerns. One that a lot of people don't think about is safety for your pets.

Dr. Beth Brown - a veterinarian in Terre Haute says there are many things you should be aware of.

Make sure candy from trick or treating is out of their reach. A lot of candy and their wrappers can be dangerous and deadly for pets.

She also says to be aware if you are dressing your pets up. Make sure their costume is comfortable for them and not restricting their breathing or sight.

"Depending on how long ago they ate it you could potentially make the pet vomit to remove all that product in their tummy. But of course, if you are concerned at all. If you're worried for your pet or you feel that your pet is doing something that is not normal please call and get advice from a veterinary professional," Dr. Brown said.

She also said be aware of the chance of your pet running away. Make sure they have an ID tag or microchip.

