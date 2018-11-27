How to get your car ready for winter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people are preparing for the winter season by getting out the heavy coats or buying things like salt or snow shovels.

But something else we need to be thinking about is our cars.

Brad Bold of Blackburn collision says winter is one of their biggest times of the year simply because your car needs more maintenance.

Some of the things you can do though are simple.

Things as small as checking the air in your tires.

"You always want to check the tire pressure, because it can change with the different changes in temperature. In the summertime, the air will expand, and in the winter time it will contract and therefore you need to put more air in your tires."

Bole also says one of the most common things they have to fix in the winter is damage to the car's paint or windshield.

He says using an ice scraper on your car can scratch the paint and even dent the metal.

"You definitely don't want to use the hard ice scraper to chip away at the ice on your paint, or on your windshield, it will crack the glass, it'll definitely dent the metal and scratch the paint."

He says instead you can use the liquid form of de-icer in a can.

And always check the top of your car for loose pieces of ice that could fall off while driving.