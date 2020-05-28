How to create a homemade barometer

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - There are many tools to measure atmospheric pressure. Modern barometer usually have needles that point to what the atmospheric pressure is.

Barographs, as shown in the video, are used to measure pressure differences over a 7 day period.

This particular one was built back in the late 1960s and the accuracy still holds true today.

When you plug it into the wall, the drum rotates. While it rotates, this needle with ink marks the pressure on the graph paper.

Over a 7-day period, you can track the pressure differences.

So… how can you make your own, it’s easy!

Grab the following ingredients around your home:

- Glass jar

- Balloon

- Chopstick or pencil

- Needle

- Some tape

- A piece of paper marked with high and low

Instructions:

Put the balloon on top of the jar. You may need to cut off the bottom part of the balloon so it will fit on the top of the jar. Tape the needle onto the end of the chopstick or pencil. Then tape the chopstick or pencil on top of the balloon. See video for more details.

When the atmospheric pressure is high, it will push down on the balloon. This will make the needle go up toward high.

When there is low pressure, the air inside the jar will expand and press the balloon upward making the needle go down.

You can record these differences about 2 times a day.

When you notice the needle staying up near high, then expect a sunny day!

However, if the needle stays near the low, then rain clouds may be in the forecast.