How to cope with tragedies - even if they don't directly impact you

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tragedies can impact a person's mental health. Even if what's happened doesn't have a direct connection to you.

News 10 spoke with a professional about how Thursday night's deadly mass shooting in Indianapolis can take its toll on your mental health.

She explained ways to cope.

Deputy Chief Clinical officer Emily Owens with Hamilton Center says support from loved ones is the best way to deal with tragic situations.

"If they have that good support network that can get them through talking about it processing it, that can go a long way," Owens told us.

She says it's important for people not to bottle up their emotions.

"You think, oh I can get through it, this will pass, it will be history before I know it. But sometimes then things can trigger those thoughts again about that trauma experience," says Owens.

She also talked about the signs to watch out for if you're concerned about someone's mental health.

"And you notice that they're not really themselves, maybe they're distancing more from you or avoiding situations that historically they would be comfortable in," says Owens.

If you or someone you know needs professional attention, tell them to reach out to their nearest health provider.